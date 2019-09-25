Gor Semelang’o’s accuser to fund his stay in jail

A Nairobi court has ordered the accuser of former Youth Fund boss-cum-businessman Gor Semelang’o to pay for his up keep while in remand.

Mr Semelang’o was arrested on Tuesday and committed to a civil jail for the next 30 days after he defaulted on a Sh3.6 million debt in 2015 and has consequently evaded police arrest.

The loan has accrued to more than Sh9 million.

According to court documents which Nairobi News has seen, the order was obtained by Lumumba Mumma & Kaluma Advocates for their client George Miyare, who had sought the court’s intervention to help him get his money back.

The flashy businessman was ordered by the court to stay in jail for 30 days without an option of bailing himself out and to also pay his accuser back the money plus interest.

POLICE NETWORK

A warrant of arrest had reportedly been issued on November 2017 against him, but he allegedly found a way of dodging the police network.

“Whereas the said Evans Gor Semelang’o has neither obeyed the decree nor satisfied the court that he can he is entitled to be discharged from custody: you are hereby commanded and required to take and receive the said Evans Gor Semelang’o into civil prison and keep him imprisoned there in for a period of 30 days,” the court order directed to officer in charge Industrial Area GK Prison read in part.

The documents further directed the accuser to pay for his upkeep while in prison, as is the norm.

“The court hereby fix Sh1,800 per diem as the rate of monthly allowance for the subsistence of the said Evans Gor Semelang’o during his confinement under this warrant of commital.”