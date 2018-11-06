Gor Mahia to miss striking duo for Everton clash

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has been ruled out of Wednesday’s friendly match against Everton.

The match is slated for 10pm (Kenyan time) at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Nairobi News understands the Rwandan national failed to secure his travel Visa in time for this game.

His absence, coupled with the unavailability of Ivorian Ephrem Ghuikan, leaves the Kenyan champions with a crisis of sorts.

Young Burundian forward Francis Mustafa and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo are expected to deputize for the missing duo.

“They (Everton) do not scare me. I am ready to do my best and atleast find the back of the net,” Mustafa explained.

Gor coach Dylan Kerr says he is confident of securing victory.

The match will be graced by among others Gor Mahia patron Raila Odinga.