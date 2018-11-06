Must Read

Gor Mahia to miss striking duo for Everton clash

November 6, 2018 5:04 pm
Gor Mahia players during a training session in Liverpool. PHOTO | COURTESY
Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has been ruled out of Wednesday’s friendly match against Everton.

The match is slated for 10pm (Kenyan time) at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Nairobi News understands the Rwandan national failed to secure his travel Visa in time for this game.

His absence, coupled with the unavailability of Ivorian Ephrem Ghuikan, leaves the Kenyan champions with a crisis of sorts.

Young Burundian forward Francis Mustafa and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo are expected to deputize for the missing duo.

“They (Everton) do not scare me. I am ready to do my best and atleast find the back of the net,” Mustafa explained.

Gor coach Dylan Kerr says he is confident of securing victory.

The match will be graced by among others Gor Mahia patron Raila Odinga.

DAVID KWALIMWA

DAVID KWALIMWA

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup.

