Why Gor Mahia won’t don SportPesa branded jerseys against Zamalek

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech (left) takes on teammate Francis Kahata during a training session in preparation for the Caf Confederations Cup Group D match against Zamalek FC of Egypt in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has barred Gor Mahia players and staff from donning SportPesa branded jerseys and material during Sunday’s Caf Africa Confederations Cup match versus Zamalek.

According to Caf, this ban has been enforced so as to protect the economic interests of one of the tournament’s sponsors who – incidentally happen to be SportPesa’s business rival.

“Reference to the request made by your club ‘Gor Mahia FC’ concerning the publicity of ‘SportPesa on the front of the player’s jerseys, kindly be informed that the club is not authorized to put the mentioned publicity during the Total Caf Confederations Cup 2019 as it contradicts with the competition sponsor ‘1XBET’,” read Caf’s statement in part.

This ban will be enforced for the remainder of this tournament and it also affects Tanzanian champions Simba, who played Saturday night’s Caf Champions League match game away to Al Ahly without SportPesa branded t-shirts.

This development is not however expected to affect Gor Mahia players ahead of this high stakes clash against the five-time African champions which kicks off at Kasarani stadium starting 4pm.