Gor, Leopards blast FKF, threaten to boycott Mashemeji derby

Gor Mahia fans rally behind their team against AFC Leopards during the Mashemeji derby on November 10, 2019 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Kenya’s biggest football clubs, have threatened not to honour their league assignments this weekend following a pay dispute with Football Kenya Federation.

In a communique seen by Nairobi News, Ambrose Rachier and Dan Shikanda, the clubs’ respective chairmen, say they will not take to the pitch for Sunday’s Mashemeji derby until they receive the Sh3 million prize money for finishing first and second in the FKF Betway Cup.

Gor beat Leopards 4-2 on post-match penalties, following a barren draw in regulation time, to win the domestic cup on July 5, 2021.

As winners of the trophy, Gor are entitled to Sh2 million while AFC Leopards are to receive Sh1 million for coming in second.

“Whereas the sponsorship money has been paid to you by the Sponsors, you have neglected, and refused/ failed to give the winning club and the runners up their dues and rightful payment,” read in part a joint letter signed by Rachier and Shikanda on July 30.

“This is to inform you that unless the outstanding dues are paid to the two clubs by 4pm July 30. We shall not honour the league match slated for Saturday.”

In a quick rejoinder, FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno says the two clubs will receive the money on August 5.

“To enable the Federation to disburse the aforementioned funds, FKF request the club to confirm its bank accounts in writing by July 13 for Leopards and Gor Mahia.

“Upon receipt of the requested bank account details and subject to the federation’s internal financial approval systems, the funds will be transferred to the designated club account, latest August 5, 2021,” added the letter written on July 8.

While Leopards are third on the log on 44 points, Gor are eighth on 40 points with both teams having six matches to the end of the season.