‘Goons’ evict police officers from patrol base in Ngara – PHOTOS

It was a case of the hunter becoming the hunted when police officers at Ngara in Nairobi were dramatically evicted from their patrol base on Friday.

An officer, who cannot be quoted for fear of reprisal, said that a group of goons stormed into the police camp and started demolishing their houses.

The goons took advantage of absence of some police officers to stage the attack, throwing their household items out of their premises

Another police officer added that they had received a notice of vacation a week ago.

He, however, said that they did not have enough to relocate and it was, therefore, unfair that they were not informed of the intended demolition.

The officer claimed that they would have wished for more time to plan on relocating.

In November 2018, former Inspector General of the National Police Joseph Boinnet said that house allowances for police constables in Nairobi County would be paid at Sh18,124 per month and those within Mombasa, Kisumu, Nauru, Meru and Uasin Gishu will be paid at Sh13,124 per month.

This move was to allow the police officers to live freely with the citizens of Kenya.