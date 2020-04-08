Google Doodle thanks coronavirus respondents

To honour people responding to coronavirus pandemic, Google’s landing page has been looking a bit different from Monday, thanks to coronavirus helpers.

The Doodle, when clicked on, takes you to a search results page that leads to ‘thank you coronavirus helpers’.

This comes off Google’s reminder Doodle to Stay Home. Save Lives.

“As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to Covid-19. From doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines to teachers and food service workers, ensuring essential goods and services are still available,” Google said.

The G from the Doodle sends out a heart that is received by the E, who is doing the research and work to help fight the coronavirus fight.

The recognition of people responding to Covid- 19 by Google will continue for the next 11 days.

“Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honor other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic,” said Google.

The simple and moving advert started on Monday:

April 6: Public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community

April 7: Doctors, nurses, and medical workers

April 8: Emergency services workers

The novel coronavirus has killed over 100 doctors and nurses around the world, nearly half of whom are reported to be in Italy.

Several other healthcare workers have died since the wake of the outbreak across the globe, including in China, the U.K., France, Spain, and Iran.

The virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 1.400,000 million people across 181 countries and regions, while over 82,000 have died, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.