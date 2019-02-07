Goofing Ugandan officials ‘steal’ Grace Msalame to promote Miss Curvy contest

The official poster of the Miss Curvy Uganda contest. PHOTO | COURTESY

Things are not going as planned for Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism in its campaign to showcase the east African country as the sanctuary for curvy women

In an embarrassing goof, the ministry decided its has no good-enough curvy women and picked Kenya’s media personality Grace Msalame as the official face of their Miss Curvy Uganda contest.

Ugandans have been left scratching their heads at the choice made by senior government officials.

But in a quick response, Msalame tweeted that she is unaware of the campaign and that her legal team is handling the matter. This is after she received numerous inquiries on whether she knew of the campaign.

Thank you for the enlightenment🙏🏾Legal is handling it. — Grace S Msalame (@GraceMsalame) February 7, 2019

This is not the first time the Ugandans have claimed the Kenyan beauties as their own. In 2017 a Ugandan entertainment paper shocked many after it listed Msalame as one of the sexiest Ugandans.

Here is how social media reacted to the goof by Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism.

Now Uganda 🇺🇬 #MissCurvyUganda model, @GraceMsalame is Kenyan, sincerely speaking how can someone foreign promote some thing Ugandan, may be it's another scum to embezzling funds 😡 😡 😡 pic.twitter.com/IZ4nx2d57N — NasasiraArnold🇺🇬 (@NasasiraArnold) February 7, 2019

I think the most embarrassing news about the #MissCurvyUganda campaign is that the model, @GraceMsalame, is Kenyan. pic.twitter.com/3xWnoKmQpe — Albert MUCUNGUZI (@albertmuc) February 6, 2019

Ugandans Though, a whole state minister launched #MissCurvyUganda Campaigns to promote tourism, what tourism? And went ahead to use a Kenya Curvy lady @GraceMsalame in their official campaign posters. So Embarrassing, In Uganda there are Many ways of promoting Tourism. pic.twitter.com/DNemBVhHwa — Pan~African (@TEAMNASA_KE) February 7, 2019

Others were happy that she was the one being featured.

If you cant make it locally , import it . — kelvin yumbya (@KYumbya) February 7, 2019

I have seen a lot of Ug girls with the same package but anyways, we can share lol😀😀 — Songok Abbigael (@SongokAbbigael) February 7, 2019

But Ugandans😂😂😂😂 always cutting corners to avoid paying for simple simple things — Sagzy (@01Sagzy) February 7, 2019

That is right, Albert, because using a Ugandan model would bias the competition, the model too would want to compete. — Osbert Mwijukye (@OsbertMwijukye) February 7, 2019