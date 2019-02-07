Nairobi News

Goofing Ugandan officials ‘steal’ Grace Msalame to promote Miss Curvy contest

By CHAD KITUNDU February 7th, 2019 1 min read

Things are not going as planned for Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism in its campaign to showcase the east African country as the sanctuary for curvy women

In an embarrassing goof, the ministry decided its has no good-enough curvy women and picked Kenya’s media personality Grace Msalame as the official face of their Miss Curvy Uganda contest.

Ugandans have been left scratching their heads at the choice made by senior government officials.

But in a quick response, Msalame tweeted that she is unaware of the campaign and that her legal team is handling the matter. This is after she received numerous inquiries on whether she knew of the campaign.

This is not the first time the Ugandans have claimed the Kenyan beauties as their own. In 2017 a Ugandan entertainment paper shocked many after it listed Msalame as one of the sexiest Ugandans.

Here is how social media reacted to the goof by Uganda’s Ministry of Tourism.

Others were happy that she was the one being featured.

