Good news to Nakuru residents as Uhuru opens Sh5.8billion cement plant

Residents of Nakuru county should expect an economic boost in the days ahead after President Uhuru Kenyatta opened a cement factory worth Sh5.8bilion at Salgaa.

The Head of State on Tuesday, launched Simba Cement Factory which is a huge boost to the construction sector in the area as well as providing employment opportunities for hundreds of locals in the area.

OPPORTUNITIES

A total of 1000 job opportunities are estimated to result from the new firm with 700 Kenyans getting direct employment with a further 300 employment opportunities by June this year, upon the factory’s expansion.

Speaking at the launch, President Kenyatta affirmed that government was focused in bringing on board more factories in the region.

He said the government is committed to continue empowering modern firms by enabling them to benefit from Kenyan products which are gaining increasing demand in the international market.

AFFORDABLE

Moreover, the president urged companies in the construction sector to take advantage of the available affordable cement offered by the plant to upscale their businesses.

Devki Group chairperson Narendra Raval said his company was selling cement for Sh530 in Nakuru and its environ down from the initial price of Sh750.

Moreover, the company revealed that it was working with Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) to set up a Sh300 milion cancer centre as part of its corporate socially responsibility.