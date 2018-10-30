Go to hell! KOT angry at Archbishop’s tithe proposal

Suggestion by Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga for a 'tithe tax' has caused a social media stir.





Tithing is considered a religious obligation for members of the Christian faith, but a suggestion by Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga for a ‘tithe tax’ has caused a social media stir.

Arcbishop Lwanga proposed on Sunday that the central government should deduct 10 per cent of faithfuls’ monthly salary and forward it to the church.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” said Archbishop Lwanga at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga during mass.

The proposal aroused mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter with most expressing anger.

“Big joke. Let him not spoil our good Old Catholic church. They dont even announce tithes in my home catholic church. We do it secretly and anonymously,” said guantai.

“The congregants have refused to remit to Caeser what is Caeser’s thus asking for assistance from the state KRA Tithe Department,” wrote awesamkaranja.

“Heeeeee this bishop really needs Jesus!” commented LinahOkwaba.

“What? Haiya so people are being forced to tithe now? I thought it was voluntary. Someone’s salary is personal and everyone knows how to panga their money. Pls bwana Bishop Acha tu jipange wenyewe. Hala!” remarked PChelimo.

“Somebody said, the devil will first start by collapsing the economy of most countries first so that people are compelled and subjected to hardship first before coming to destroy the church. Read the current situation of religion in relationship with economy. God is so merciful,” replied AgapetusWamalwa.

“Hehe akona jokes..at this rate schemes to launder salary zitatokea…tuone wata deduct nini ikiwa negative,” said Kevo.

“Come slowly person of God. Hii imezidi Govt & Church are two separate entities. Tithe deduction from salaries is just like any other kind of tax. Tithe & offering shouldn’t be enforced on anybody. Kidogo kidogo mtu atapelekwa kortini juu ya tithe evation ama?” asked MuriithiMehsack.

