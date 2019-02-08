Go hang, ban on eight-year-old cars here to stay – Munya





Second-hand car importers who will be affected by the proposed maximum age of imported cars will have to look for alternative trade, with the government staying firm on its intention to revise the age limit for used-vehicles entering Kenya.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Thursday said the government will not backtrack on the proposed change contained in the Draft National Automobile Policy that has caused uproar among motor dealers.

The CS said there had been wide consultations on the policy, which seeks to limit the age of used vehicles with engine capacities above 1500cc imported into the country to five instead of the current eight years.

“We have consulted widely and even given enough time as we gradually reduce the age. Those who are not happy with it have an alternative to import smaller cars with the eight years age limit or buy from the local market. Not everyone will support a policy because it is not a consensus-building process,” Mr Munya said.

LACK OF CONSULTATION

On Monday, used-car dealers called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to block the implementation of the plan, terming it discriminatory and citing lack of consultation.

The Kenya Auto Bazaar Association (Kaba) said the proposed policy, which limits the age of imported cars to three years by 2021, will hurt their businesses.

“We strongly feel and believe that this proposed policy is discriminating and solely designed, motivated and purposed to first frustrate and then destroy completely used-car import business in Kenya,” said Kaba Secretary Charles Munyori and chairperson John Kipchumba in a statement published in local dailies.

Kaba claimed that it contributes Sh49 billion in taxes to the government annually and is a crucial player in fulfilling Mr Kenyatta’s Big Four development agenda.

Mr Munya said the policy has several other proposals including more incentives to local manufacturers to make new and affordable cars for the local market.