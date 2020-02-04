Glowing tributes for departed Mzee Moi

The late President Daniel arap Moi was a very active leader who promoted unity among the East African countries.

These are the words of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni as he eulogized Mr Moi who died on Tuesday morning.

“I first met him when he was Vice President and I was a student at the University of Dar es Salaam. But it was after the defeat of Iddi Amin – by that time he was already president to Kenya – that we became close friends. The stand he took on our issues of Uganda he was a very active East African he really supported East African unity.”

Tanzania President John Magufuli remembered Moi for his efforts of trying to unite Kenya and its neighbouring countries.

“Kwa niaba ya Serikali na Watanzania nakupa pole Mhe.Rais Uhuru Kenyatta na Wakenya wote kwa kuondokewa na Rais Mstaafu Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. Watanzania tutamkumbuka kwa uongozi wake mahiri, jitihada za kuimarisha uhusiano wetu na Kenya na kufufua Jumuiya ya Afrika Mashariki,” tweeted President Magufuli.

Deputy President William Ruto during a press briefing on Tuesdays morning said Moi taught and mentored many into leadership, himself included.

“Despite several constrains imposed by local, regional and International circumstances he still consolidated our sense of nationhood and expanded public service to reach all parts of Kenya including the historically marginalised. He was passionate in spreading education to the marginalised communities and his devotion to the girl child is a blessed legacy that will live with Kenya forever. It is sad to say goodbye to a man whose legacy we all feel. We thank the Almighty God for the gift of Mzee Moi,” said Dr Ruto.

ODM party leader Raila Odinga said that he was grateful to having been privileged to work with Mr Moi and thanked him for his long life of service to the nation.

“President Moi has had a chequered career and leaves behind a rich history, from representing the Rift Valley in the Legislative Council to MP for Baringo Central, Vice President and President. In his retirement, again to his credit, President Moi carried and conducted himself with complete dignity befitting an elder statesman. I am grateful for the time I spent with him. At this moment of mourning, our hearts and prayers are with the family and the entire Moi clan,” Mr Odinga wrote.

Chief Justice David Maraga remembered him as an outstanding politician who devoted his entire life to serving his country, which he loved and cared for dearly.

“On behalf of the entire Judiciary, my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to his son Senator Gideon Moi and the rest of the family, and indeed to all the people of Kenya, as they come to terms with this great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time,” Maraga said.