Gladys Shollei drops Uhuru, Ruto bombshell

Uasin Gishu Women Representatives Gladys Boss Shollei has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has shortchanged his deputy William Ruto on the political front and that the DP is well aware of it.

The vibrant lawmaker made the statements in a video recording that has been widely shared on social media.

“President Kenyatta entered an agreement with Jubilee supporters. We remember him saying kumi yangu na kumi ya Ruto, (I will serve for 10 years and then support Ruto to serve for a further 10 years),” said Shollei.

“(But Dr) Ruto is aware that he has been shortchanged. He is acutely aware and so are we (his supporters). Only that he is a gentleman.”

After a rather rosy five years, President Kenyatta and his Deputy’s relationship has appeared hostile, with the DP increasingly being isolated, leading to several public spats between leaders from the two camps.

Still, Dr Ruto has maintained his bid to vie for the presidency in 2022.