Give your chopper instead of wheelbarrows, Raila taunts DP Ruto – VIDEO





Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has thrown shade at Deputy President William Ruto regarding his infamous donation of wheelbarrows to young ‘hustlers’.

Odinga, who was speaking in Kisii county just after the launch of Central Bank of Kenya, Kisii branch, challenged Ruto to give the youth his chopper to use instead of the single-wheeled carts.

“Now we are saying that you stop giving young people wheelbarrows, instead give them your helicopter that you move around with,” Raila said.

The former Prime Minister then used his usual riddles to describe Ruto’s wheelbarrow tactics.

“He comes and donates cash like someone feeding chicken. He wants to slaughter the chicken so he entices the chicken with some maize. The chicken thinks he is generous, not knowing his plan is to slaughter and not feed them,” Raila intimated in Swahili.

Ruto’s latest move to donate wheelbarrows among other items to youth, women groups and boda boda riders in different parts of the country has elicited huge and varied debates.

The DP’s critics argue that the donations by the second in command in the country will have very little impact on the lives of the beneficiaries and the country.

Raila was speaking moments after receiving the Bulding Bridges Initiative (BBI) report from the Yusuf Haji-led committee tasked with collecting views from Kenyans and compiling it.

The BBI report will be officially launched on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.