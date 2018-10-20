Traders in Githurai area in Nairobi rummage through what was left of their business premises following a demolition exercise. PHOTO | NYABOGA KIAGE

Traders and hawkers in Githurai area are counting losses in the latest incident of demolition of roadside stall early on Thursday morning.

This comes barely a month after yet another demolition exercise on stalls on a road reserve in the area.

The traders said that the stalls were brought down without prior notice.

NO NOTICE

“No one gave us notice about the matter, I only arrived here in the morning as usual only to find the stalls down,” said Janet Kimani, a trader.

The traders complained bitterly over the huge losses they have incurred.

Another trader, Mr Sam Kariuki, said he lost all his stock during the incident.

“I only arrived here in the morning as usual only to find everything down. This is so unfair,” he lamented.

DEMOLISHED STRUCTURES

By midday, locals were seen trying to pick any valuable goods from the site.

Last month, Kenha brought down stalls that were erected on road reserves in Githurai, along the Thika Super Highway.

However, the traders returned a few days and reconstructed their stalls.