‘Githeri Man’ needs urgent rehabilitation ‘before things get out of hand’

Martin Kamotho, popularly known as Githeri Man, needs urgent rehabilitation and medical attention, a drug and addiction counsellor Sgt Moses Kimenchu has said.

Sgt Kimenchu, who visited Mr Kamotho on Monday at his rental home in Kayole, Nairobi, said the man is in stage five of addiction – the habitual stage.

“The man requires urgent medical attention, mentorship and counselling before his case gets out of hand,” Sgt Kimenchu told the Nation in Murang’a.

Mr Kimenchu said he decided to look for the man after he saw photos of him “dead-drunk” on trolley circulating on online platforms.

The counsellor said he sought to understand what was happening to the man who had just graduated from a rehabilitation centre in Kiambu County.

He said he also wanted to see how he could help a fellow beneficiary of the Head of State Commendation (HSC) come out of the drinking menace.

In 2018, Githeri Man had successfully completed his rehab programme at the Mama Care Addiction and Recovery Centre under Kiambu Woman Rep Gathoni Wa Muchomba and graduated in an event that was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta who personally awarded him a certificate.

But Mr Kimenchu, who assessed the man, said he immediately went back to drinking after graduating.

The counsellor said frustrations by various sponsors, people’s perception of him and failure to change his environment are the main factors making Githeri Man unable to quit drinking.

USUAL ENVIRONMENT

“Even after rehabilitation, Mr Kamotho went back to his usual living area. There was no follow up from the rehab’s management, and then the man was already frustrated by the various sponsors who had hired him to advertise their products but failed to pay him yet people perceive him as a rich man. He must have turned back to drinking to run away from criticism and questions,” Mr Kimenchu said.

According to the counsellor, Mr Kamotho needs urgent relocation to a new environment.