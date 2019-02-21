Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNews

Girls identify one suspect in gang that raped them after killing their granny

By Nyaboga Kiage February 21st, 2019 1 min read

Victims of a rape orgy have positively identified one of the suspects who sexually assaulted them during an attack that left their grandmother dead

The gang of four armed with crude weapons had raided the home of an elderly couple in Litein, Kericho county, where they severely injured a 78 year old man, killed his wife, robbed them of Sh5, 000, before raping their three granddaughters.

The girls have positively identified one of the suspects who was lined up in a parade.

In a tweet Thursday morning, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the three victims aged 11, 13 and 20 years identified one of the suspects.

The injured man and house help were rushed to Litein Mission Hospital.

INSIDE STORY: Details of Sh2b tenders that led to raid at...

About the author

Nyaboga Kiage

View all posts

Also read