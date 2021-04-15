Girls dominate KCPE as exams released





Mumo Faith Kawee has emerged as the best pupil in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams after scoring 433 marks out of a possible 500.

The Kari Mwailu Primary School pupil topped 1,179, 191 other candidates who sat for the examination in 28,460 centres across the country.

This as public primary schools outshone their private counterparts, dominating the top 15 overall best candidates occupying 10 positions.

The trend was backed by four pupils from public primary schools taking the first four positions leaving those from the private schools in their wake.

Kawee was joined at the top by two other female pupils who scored 432 marks in Wesonga Yvette Nanzala from Chogoria Girls Primary School and Muriithi Angel Gakenia from Maseno Girls Boarding School, as the top three went to all female candidates.

Female candidates further dominated their male counterparts walking away with eight positions out of the first 15.

“The first candidate who is now the best candidate this year is female and is Mumo Faith Kawii from Kari Mwailu Primary School, a public school, and her score is 433 marks,” announced Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha.

Wanyonyi Samuel from Nzoia Sugar Company emerged position four with 431 marks tying with Castro Williams from Crystal Hill Academy and Tarus Chepkemboi Laureen from St Mathews Septonok Primary.

Position seven went to Kipkurui Abiud from Lessos Hills Adventist scoring 430 marks. Mwangi Margaret Waruguru from Karatina DEB was eighth with 429 marks same as Bernice Checed Omondi from Nairobi Primary School and Kiogora Joy Nkatha from Chogoria Girls.

Daniel Chris Mboya from Crystal Hill tied for eleventh with 428 marks, same as Njenga Lowell Mwagambo of Emmanuel Springs Academy, Jeff Mutugi of Fred’s Academy, Polycup Kiyondi Ombongi of Ober Boys and Debrah Zawadi of Emmanuel Springs Academy.

Prof Magoha said overall performance improved this year compared to 2019 although the mark of the highest candidate dropped from 440 to 433 in 2020.

He explained that the mean average performance and quality of grades for all candidates is higher this year where only 307 candidates scored between 01 and 99 marks in 2020 KCPE compared to 1,393 candidates in the 2019 KCPE.

“This was an indicator that most candidates scored better grades than the previous year,” said Magoha.

In terms of enrolment, 590,450 (50.07 percent) of the 2020 candidates were boys and 588,742 (49.93 percent) girls.

“In the 2019 KCPE; 1,083,456 candidates sat the examination. It means the number of candidates who sat increased by 95,736 (8.84 percent) in 2020 when compared to 2019. Male and female candidates increased by 46,868 (8.62 percent) and 48,868 (9.25 percent) respectively.”