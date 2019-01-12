Moi’s grandson’s girlfriend recounts romantic getaway that turned into a nightmare





The girlfriend of former President Daniel arap Moi’s grandson, who was detained for over a week and later arrested for failing to clear a huge bill at a high-end hotel in Kitale has given her side of the story.

Marsha Amario, who was left stranded at the hotel with a huge bill of Sh100,00o after her boyfriend, Collins Moi, sneaked out and fled the hotel, has said she did not expect her boyfriend to abandon her after bringing her all the way from Nairobi.

“He told me he was taking me to Kitale since he had a birthday surprise for me. All along I knew he was the one paying for everything only to find myself in this situation,” Marsha lamented.

Marsha, who is said to be the daughter of the late Naivasha-based businessman Fai Omar Amario, spoke on Friday after being released from police custody, where she had been held overnight.

NIGHTMARE

Marsha’s woes started on December 29, when she and her boyfriend, Collins, who is the son of Mr Jonathan Moi, checked into Skynest Hotel in Kitale and booked themselves in for six days as part of her birthday celebrations.

But what should have been a romantic getaway turned into a nightmare when Collins sneaked out of the hotel last Saturday, leaving her behind with the huge bill.

According to Mr Timothy Simiyu, a manager at the hotel, initially Collins carried himself around as a responsible person and the hotel management was led into believing that he would duly clear his bills.

“He looked like a responsible person. He had so many friends who had surrounded him at the hotel and he bought so many expensive drinks for them,” Mr Simiyu said.

ABANDONED

Collins has however denied abandoning his girlfriend at the hotel.

“I didn’t do that. I paid them Sh60,000. I just left to finish up some things that were pending. I can’t leave my wife,” he said on Friday.

He claimed that he simply stepped out of the hotel to go and source for more cash to clear the bills.

“I lost my ID, ATM card and I was sourcing for money from my friends to clear the bills,” he said.

Marsha’s ordeal finally ended on Friday following the intervention of a senior member of the Moi family who was said to have promised to clear the bill.

However, on Thursday, Trans Nzoia West police boss Jackson Mwenga had said that she would soon be arraigned in court.