Girl, 17, gang-raped in online marketer’s house

The minor handcuffed with another suspect at the Makadara law courts. PHOTOS | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Police in Kasarani are holding a 25–year-old man who lured a 17-year-old girl into his house and drugged her before she was gang-raped.

James, the suspect, is detained at the Mwiki police station where he will remain until Friday as investigations are undertaken. His accomplice has not been arrested.

The girl’s father reported her missing on July 26 at the Mwiki police station and the officers from the directorate of criminal investigations [DCI] Kasarani offices traced her to the suspect’s house.

The victim told investigators that she was with James who drugged her before he was joined by his accomplice and defiled her.

Police constable Morgan Mwaura obtained orders to detain James for three days to conclude investigations.

The orders were granted by chief magistrate Joyce Gandani of Kibera law courts.

Mwaura said he needs the three days to access crucial evidence in the matter, have P3 form for the victim and the suspect completed.