Girl, 15, stabs brother to death over Sh200





Police in Githunguri is on the hunt for a minor who is reported to have stabbed her 18-year-old brother to death using a kitchen knife.

According to a police report filed at Kibichoi Police station, the 15-year-old girl is reported to have killed her brother after they disagreed on how to spend Sh200 that their mother had left behind for food.

The Uncle, John Wangendo, who reported the matter to the police, says the girl demanded to be given the money to make her hair instead of buying food. However, her elder brother refused to give her the money.

“She picked a kitchen knife and stabbed him, leaving him unconscious in a pool of blood. She then fled the scene leaving the murder weapon behind,” Detectives say in a statement.

The young man was rushed to Kigumo level four hospital by the uncle, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the facility’s morgue, waiting for postmortem examination.

“Scenes of Crime detectives have since documented the scene and collected crucial evidence, relevant to bringing the suspect to book,” DCI added.