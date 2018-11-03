Girl, 14 reportedly raped at Tigoni Police Station now pregnant

Police are on the spot again after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped in a police cell last month and the incident went unreported.

The Standard Eight girl, an orphan, is now reported to be three weeks pregnant.

The girl was reportedly defiled at Tigoni Police Station after she was put in a cell together with grown men. She was awaiting to be taken to Kirigiti Centre for girls in Kiambu since she was an orphan.

According to a police report on the incident, the girl says she was locked up with four male suspects. She claims one of the suspects raped her.

The officers at Tigoni Police Station are said to have refused to record her statement.

When she finally reached Kirigiti Centre, she narrated her ordeal to the matron and was taken to Kiambu County Referral Hospital.

The girl received treatment at the hospital where medics found that she was pregnant.

She reported the incident at Kiambu Police Station under OB11/16/10/2018.

Police say the incident is being investigated.