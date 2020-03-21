Gikomba, Muthurwa and Burma markets fumigated – PHOTOS + VIDEO

Nairobi county and Health ministry officials on Saturday began fumigating Gikomba, Muthurwa and Burma open-air markets to curb the deadly coronavirus spread.

The exercise was also extended to Tea Room, Railways and some parts of Eastlands.

Some 215 health workers have been deployed across the county for the exercise and 200 more who were on leave recalled to boost the existing manpower.

Officials from the Ministry of Education also conducted training sessions sensitising traders on handwashing, a crucial safeguard to keep the virus, which has been declared a global pandemic, at bay.

Nairobi’s County Executive Committee Member for Health Hitan Majevda said the exercise was aimed at establishing the intensity of potential untested infections within, if any.

Kenya has reported seven cases currently under monitoring and treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit. A dozen others are being monitored.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday announced that the government would roll out random screenings for Covid-19 targeting members of the public. The global pandemic has so far claimed over 11,000 lives.

The ministry appealed for cooperation by the public, noting their key role in preventing the spread of the virus by going to the hospital should they have symptoms and reporting suspected cases.

As of Saturday, more than 250,000 Covid-19 cases had been reported around the world, with over 11,000 deaths and 89,000 recoveries. Kenya has confirmed seven cases, and so far the virus has been reported in 183 countries.