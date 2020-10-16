Join our Telegram Channel
Ghost Mulee out of danger after nasty road accident

By Jeff Kinyanjui October 16th, 2020 1 min read

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has been discharged from the Aga Khan University Hospital following a nasty road accident along Brookside Drive Friday morning.

The tactician, who now works as the co-host of a popular morning show on Radio Jambo, confirmed the development through a tweet.

Ghost was heading to work at Lion’s Place early Friday morning when the accident happened.

Comedian and radio personality Jalang’o, real name Felix Odiwuor, who rushed him to hospital, narrated how the accident happened.

“I saw the aftermath of the accident as I was driving to work this morning but it didn’t hit me that it was my colleague and friend Ghost until a bodaboda followed me to the gate of Lion’s Place and informed me,” Jalang’o revealed on Kiss FM.

“I, therefore, had to rush back and took him to the Aga Khan Hospital for a checkup and he was admitted. A matatu rammed into his car on the back as he was getting into Brookside Drive and the car swerved hitting the adjacent City Clock. His car is a write-off now but what matters is he is still alive,” he added.

Kenyan International Michael Olunga is among those who wished the celebrated coach a speedy recovery.

