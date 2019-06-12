Gangsters shoot and injure security guard in city shop

Milan Men's Wear in Lonrho House, Nairobi where a security guard was shot and wounded by gangsters on Tuesday night. PHOTOS | NYABOGA KIAGE

Milan Men's Wear in Lonrho House, Nairobi where a security guard was shot and wounded by gangsters on Tuesday night. PHOTOS | NYABOGA KIAGE





A security guard was on Tuesday night shot and wounded in a robbery incident inside a clothes shop known as Milan Men’s Wear in Lonrho House, within Nairobi’s CBD.

Witnesses, who spoke to Nairobi News said that the gang consisted of four people who stormed into the boutique and started shooting randomly.

“They stormed into the shop and started shooting randomly. That is how the guard ended up being shot,” said one witness.

CCTV FOOTAGE

The shot guard was later rushed to hospital.

On Wednesday morning, officers were reviewing the CCTV footage in the building to see what really happened.

The shop remained closed for the better of Wednesday morning with officers said to be seeking the shop owner to record a statement.

MANHUNT

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo said that the gang raided the shop and started shooting when one of the bullets hit a guard on his leg.

“We have launched a manhunt and we shall arrest those who participated in the incident,” he said.

He said that police in Nairobi are on high alert and that such incidents will not be condoned.