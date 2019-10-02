Gangster who robbed businessman of his pistol and bullets gets seven years in jail

A middle-aged man was on Tuesday sentenced to a total of 19 years in jail after he was convicted for handling stolen gun and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Stephen Karanja Kiarie was sentenced to a five-year jail term for the offence of handling stolen goods and seven years for being in possession of a firearm and seven more years for having ammunition without licence.

The jail terms will, however, run concurrently starting from June 2017 when he was charged, meaning he will remain in jail for the next five years.

Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga said Kiarie needs time in custody considering the offence he committed.

ARMED ROBBERIES

“It is not lost on me that Nairobi City has become quite a dangerous place to live in. Armed robberies are the order of the day. The accused’s possession of a firearm without licence is a prima farcie evidence of his position to commit robberies,” Nyaga said.

“The accused is a young man without any disability. He has to learn to work in a lawful manner to earn a living. Shortcuts to wealth don’t last.”

Kiarie violently robbing Patrick Kilemi Kiruri of a Glock pistol and seven bullets valued at Sh300,000 on July 11, 2014.

He was found with the gun in his house in Mowlem, Njiru Sub County nearly a year later on May 24, 2017.

Nyaga directed that the pistol and the bullets be taken to the Firearms Licensing Board where Kiruri will make reapplication for them.