‘Gangster’ in court for robbing rider who declined to pay revenue





A suspected gangster is facing robbery with violence charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a bodaboda rider who declined to pay “revenue” at a bodaboda stage in Kibera.

Harun Ibrahim is accused of robbing Winslow Okoth of Sh13,000 and a mobile phone worth Sh28,000 in Mashimoni area of Kibera sub-county on November 26.

Okoth was stabbed in the back and hit with a blunt object on his face during the robbery after he declined to pay the “operational fee” that Ibrahim and his accomplices have been collecting from riders to allow them to operate in the area.

Ibrahim committed the alleged robbery jointly with others at large.

Okoth was accosted by three men – all known to him including Ibrahim – who demanded an undisclosed amount for parking at the stage which he declined to give.

They descended on him with crude weapons and injured him before they robbed him of the money and phone.

Okoth was treated at a nearby clinic before making a report at Kibera police post.

Ibrahim denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh700,000 bond. His case will be mentioned on January 26.

Separately, Ibrahim was on December 2 charged with assaulting Chesuro Hussein Musa – a bodaboda rider who is listed as a witness in a case where he – (Ibrahim) is charged with another assault case.

He is accused of assaulting and causing actual bodily harm to Musa on November 29.

Musa was rescued by relatives and members of the public who found him being beaten up by Ibrahim and his associates. The suspects stole Musa’s motorbike but the same was recovered the next day.

Musa denied the assault charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. He was freed on bail and bonds.

More than a dozen area residents have been appearing in the court in solidarity with Ibrahim’s victims each time he is arraigned.