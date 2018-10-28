Six suspected gang rapists gunned down in Dandora

Members of the public, who have previously fallen victim to crime in the area, later identified some of the slain suspects.





Six men who are suspected to have attacked and raped a woman in Dandora met a tragic end on Sunday morning when they were shot dead by the police.

According to the police, the six are suspected to have attacked and raped a woman who was on a boda boda in Lucky summer area.

The gang of young men allegedly attacked a boda boda rider who had a female passenger who they later raped in turns, a police report stated.

TRACKED DOWN

After committing the heinous act, the gang then escaped towards Dandora on a stolen motorbike.

The police tracked the motorcycle which had a tracking devise after the owner reported its theft.

The police eventually caught up with the suspects at Kifarage area where they were gunned down.

TERROR GANG

The raped woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she has been admitted.

Some of the victims narrated how the group had been terrorising and robbing them.