Horror as gang rapes three daughters and kills their mum





A gang hacked to death a woman, seriously injured her husband and raped three of their daughters at Litein trading centre on Wednesday morning.

Four of the family members who survived the ordeal are undergoing treatment at Litein AIC Mission hospital.

Residents of Samoget village in Litein town woke up to the rude shock of the brutal attack against the family of a former councilor Richard Chepkwony nicknamed Mayor.

“It is a gory scene, with blood splattered all over the place the police have cordoned off the place as a scene of crime. It is not know yet what the criminals were after,” said Mr Geoffrey Rono Katares, a resident of the area.

SURVIVED ORDEAL

Litein Divisional Police Commander Ali Abdi confirmed the incident but could not immediately release details to the media.

“I am in the middle of an interrogation I will give you an update in the course of the day,” said Mr Abdi.

Shocked residents jammed the homestead as word of the attack spread round like a bush fire.

Last year, a couple was killed in the town and a young child survived the ordeal in a similar attack.