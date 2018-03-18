CID officers display some of the recovered items at Mtwapa Police station. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED
By NATION REPORTER
Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County are holding five suspected members of a gang that drug club goers before robbing them.
The suspects, four women and a man, were arrested in an operation by CID officers and are said to be from Nairobi.
Kilifi CID Boss Christopher Chesoli said the suspects were arrested at a guest house in Mtwapa and valuables worth Sh600, 000 recovered from them.
Among the items recovered are more than 100 phones, two laptops, a computer desktop and a DVD player.
CID officers display an assortment of the recovered items at Mtwapa Police station. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED
Latest Stories
blog comments powered by
-
-
-
-
-
-