CID officers display some of the recovered items at Mtwapa Police station. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED

Police in Mtwapa, Kilifi County are holding five suspected members of a gang that drug club goers before robbing them.

The suspects, four women and a man, were arrested in an operation by CID officers and are said to be from Nairobi.

Kilifi CID Boss Christopher Chesoli said the suspects were arrested at a guest house in Mtwapa and valuables worth Sh600, 000 recovered from them.

Among the items recovered are more than 100 phones, two laptops, a computer desktop and a DVD player.





