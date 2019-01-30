Game hungry Wanyama terms long injury spell as ‘worst’ period of his career

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (left) pulls away from Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham during an English FA Cup fourth round football match at Selhurst Park on January 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has described the past two years as the ‘worst’ of his career, and now hopes the persistent injuries which have plagued his career during that spell are behind him.

The Tottenham midfielder returned to action during Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace after sitting out of action since November.

These injuries have greatly impacted on Wanyama’s game time, restricting him to just 24 appearances (out of a possible 55) during the 2017/2018 season, and seven (out of a possible 36) this term.

“It has been very tough for me and I just want to try and forget about what has happened because it’s one of the worst… well… two seasons for me,” Wanyama told his club’s official website.

MISSED PLAYING

“I had an injury, tried to come back, then another injury. It’s so annoying. You want to try and come back quicker but there is no short cut.”

“It has been the hardest time of my career to be honest. You start thinking ‘oh no, what is this? and that’ when the reality hits you. It’s a difficult moment and you are just burning inside to come back stronger.

“I’ve missed playing, missed the games. I want to get into rhythm as soon as possible and try to help the team. I just want to keep myself fit and finish the season stronger.”

Besides Tottenham coach Mauricio Pocchetino, Harambee Stars trainer Sebastian Migne will be hoping Wanyama is fit and available for his team’s international assignments in March and importantly, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Egypt from June.