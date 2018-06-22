PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya’s social media community are sharing vital tips on how to avoid the contaminated sugar in the country, albeit through hilarious memes

The government last week warned of possible distribution of contaminated sugar in the local market.

Interior Cabinet Fred Matiang’I last week destroyed contraband sugar seized in Eastleigh and other warehouses around the capital city which were reportedly found to contain mercury.

Kenyans on social media have been sharing memes on how best to enjoy tea and still stay away from contaminated sugar.

Emceemike Dapoet shared a picture of a metal cup filled with tea, with a sugarcane placed inside it.

“I don’t wanna die young #No2mercury&copper,” posted Dapoet.

Here are others:

This is what netizens had to say.

“Youre a genius,” said one online user.

“You smart live long,” commented another online user.

“Hakiauuuu hi Facebook iko na Wenda wazimu tu wengi,” wrote another online user.

“hehehehe this has lifted my moods. Day made!” remarked one online user.

“Wee even here we are not safe unless it’s from your own shamba and you were involved in planting to harvesting,” said another online user.

“For my sugar need am doing sweet potatoes from my shags,” wrote another online user.

“Heri hiyo rather than copper and mercury,” said one online user.

“Hii Kenya itatumaliza aki si unihamishe bhane,” asked another online user.

“Hahaha are u for real,” commented another online user.

“These are the reasons I can’t leave Kenya,” said one online user.