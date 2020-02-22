Funeral of Mercedes crash victim underway – PHOTOS

Kipronoh Koech, the man who died in a road accident on Lang’ata Road on Sunday will be laid to rest today, Saturday, February 22 at their home in Litein, Kericho county.

The burial ceremony, attended by close friends and family members, is currently being held at Litein High School.

His friend wore T-shirts with his picture and his nickname inscribed at the bottom of the picture.

On Friday, Kipronoh’s friends held a candle lighting memorial at Deliverance Church Litein.

Friends eulogised him as a jovial man who made everyone around him smile.

Most learnt about the tragic death through social media.

Koech died in the accident that shocked the nation when the Mercedes Benz he was driving knocked down several trees near Sunshine Secondary School on Lang’ata Road.

A police report on the accident revealed that the vehicle landed on a perimeter fence where it caught fire and was extensively damaged, trapping the late Koech inside.

A postmortem examination found that he had multiple fractures and was bleeding in the brain.