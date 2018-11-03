Funds drive scheduled for “Selina” actor in ICU after accident

Family and friends of actor Kone Nouhoum, who is admitted in the ICU ward at Nairobi Hospital, will hold a funds drive on Thursday to pay for his escalating medical bill.

The funds drive will be held at All Saints Cathedral.

Kone was rushed to hospital a month ago after being involved in a road accident near Naivasha.

The actor is a familiar face having stared and featured in many local TV series like “New beginnings”, “Mama Duka”, “This is Life”, “Joto”, “Mali” and most recently in his character as Reagan in Maisha Magic East telenovela “Selina”.

In an interview with Nairobi News, his wife Jennifer Kimwati said Kone sustained injuries on his neck and spinal code and has been in and out of surgery since the accident happened.

“The doctors told me that his injuries are extremely bad, that one of his nerves cannot send signals to his heart,” said Ms Kimwati.

CAN’T TALK

She said that at the moment that actor cannot talk because his diaphragm was also injured.

“I can say that we can see improvement but he is still in a ventilator.”

“Since his admission, doctors have been doing a procedure called bronchoscopy to clear his lungs every other day, but for the last one week they have not done it. We thank God for his improvement.”

The mother of one added that Kone has no sensations from the neck down and cannot move, but can smile and recognise people.

“When he sees people he knows he always smiles and you can see his face lighting up.”

His family and fellow actors are appealing for financial support to offset the huge medical bill. So far they have been able to raise Sh1 million from well-wishers but the bill has grown to Sh 5 million and he is still in ICU.

The family has an M-Pesa paybill number 974569 and a GoFundMe account for donations.