Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Also FeaturedMust Read

Fundraiser planned to meet activist Caroline Mwatha’s funeral expenses

By Amina Wako February 19th, 2019 1 min read

Human right activist Caroline Mwatha will be laid to rest on February 23, 2019 at her rural home in Asembo Bay, Siaya County.

Her family is meanwhile trying to raise Sh400,000 to cater for the funeral preparations and has organized a fundraiser set for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Garden Square restaurant in the city.

Over the weekend, the Dandora Justice Center and the community held a memorial concert in Caroline’s honor, her friends choosing to celebrate her for her work rather than the abortion scandal blamed for her death.

“Carol is a social justice martyr who lived her life for others. She was the voice to the voiceless in our community. She lived for a just society,” said Javan the poet, a member of the Dandora Justice Center.

At the center in Dandora where she was the head of the research department, Caroline’s graffiti was made on the walls next to that of Thomas Sankara, Burkinabé revolutionary and former President.

‘No condoms for school children’

About the author

Amina Wako

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget.

View all posts

Also read