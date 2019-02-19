Fundraiser planned to meet activist Caroline Mwatha’s funeral expenses





Human right activist Caroline Mwatha will be laid to rest on February 23, 2019 at her rural home in Asembo Bay, Siaya County.

Her family is meanwhile trying to raise Sh400,000 to cater for the funeral preparations and has organized a fundraiser set for Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Garden Square restaurant in the city.

Over the weekend, the Dandora Justice Center and the community held a memorial concert in Caroline’s honor, her friends choosing to celebrate her for her work rather than the abortion scandal blamed for her death.

“Carol is a social justice martyr who lived her life for others. She was the voice to the voiceless in our community. She lived for a just society,” said Javan the poet, a member of the Dandora Justice Center.

At the center in Dandora where she was the head of the research department, Caroline’s graffiti was made on the walls next to that of Thomas Sankara, Burkinabé revolutionary and former President.