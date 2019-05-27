Fugitive boyfriend the main suspect in murder of Parliament cop – VIDEO





Police are looking for a man who used to frequently visit a policewoman who was found murdered in her house at Umoja Estate.

Police Constable Hellen Kwamboka, attached to Parliament, was on Friday found dead in a pool of blood in her house.

According to detectives privy to the ongoing investigations, a man believed to be her boyfriend is the main suspect in the brutal murder.

“We are still in pursuit of the man who is still at large but we are following leads that will finally see him arrested,” said a detective who spoke in confidence.

In an earlier interview with the neighbors, it emerged that Ms Kwamboka was heard screaming but later went silent.

The caretaker of the building, Mr Fredrick Njagi, said a man he believes is her boyfriend used to pay her visits for the three months she had stayed there.

“The man used to come here frequently and all looked well,” he said.

Detectives believe that Ms Kwamboka’s boyfriend had visited her on May 23, 2019 and murdered her before fleeing.

Her ex-boyfriend presented himself at Buruburu police station on Sunday and is assisting police with investigation.

Ms Kwamboka’s body is at the Chiromo morgue.