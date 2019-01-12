Fuel tanker road accident claims the lives of two occupants





A driver and a conductor died on the spot on Saturday after their fuel tanker burst into flames along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

Narok East Sub County Commissioner Athure Bunde said that the tanker rolled after colliding with a car and caught fire.

“The injured were rushed to Narok County Hospital,” said Bunde.

He appealed to motorists to exercise caution when driving along the highway.

“Drivers should be very careful especially at night as this stretch is turning out to be a black spot,” said Mr Bunde.

The accident led to demonstrations on Saturday with locals claiming that the place had turned into a black spot.