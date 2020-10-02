Fuel prices rise after KRA revises tax

Motorists to smile as fuel hugely drops: Pump attendant fuels vehicle at Total Kimathi Street in Nairobi on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The prices of unleaded Premium and diesel have decreases by KShs 9.54 per litre and KShs 19.19 per Litre respectively while kerosene increased by Kshs 2.49 per litre. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

The energy regulator has announced new super petrol, diesel and kerosene prices following the Kenya Revenue Authority’s review of the excise duty.

In a statement Friday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the recalculated maximum wholesale prices of petroleum products are for October 3-14.

The changes came after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) adjusted upwards the excise duty on the three products, after taking into account the average inflation rate of 4.94 per cent for financial year 2019/20.

The new pump price for Super Petrol in Nairobi increases by Sh1.12 while that of Diesel and Kerosene increases by Sh0.58 per litre respectively.

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh106.55 up from Sh105.43, diesel at Sh95.09 from Sh94.51 and kerosene at Sh83.73 from Sh83.15.

In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol will now cost Sh104.18, diesel Sh92.73 and kerosene Sh81.37, while in Kisumu, the products will cost Sh107.18, Sh95.94 and Sh84.60, respectively.

In Nakuru, motorists will pay Sh106.26 for a litre of super petrol and ShSh95.02 and Sh83.69 for diesel and kerosene, respectively.