Fuel prices increase in first review of the year

Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets for the next 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday announced higher prices for fuel and kerosene.

The change will see a litre of super petrol increase by Sh0.70, diesel Sh0.54 and kerosene by Sh1.64 respectively.

In Nairobi, a litre of super petrol, diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Sh110.20, Sh102.32 and Sh103.95 respectively.

The new prices will take effect from tonight at midnight until February 14.

Last month, the energy regulator had reduced prices of Super petrol, diesel and kerosene by Sh1.09, Sh2.83 and Sh1.75 per litre respectively compared to the previous period.