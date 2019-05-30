PHOTOS + VIDEO: Friends and family bid farewell to Binyavanga in style

Family and friends of the late Binyavanga Wainaina on Thursday converged at the National Museum of Kenya in Nairobi for his memorial.

Binyavanga, who died on May 22, was cremated on Wednesday and a day later family and friend met to pay tributes.

The LGBT community was not left out and some cross dressed friends were in attendance to bid farewell to the write who was set to marry his Nigerian gay partner this year.

Men dressed in bell sleeve jumpsuits were in attendance along with ladies donned in dapper men’s wear.

His siblings warmed mourners with narrations of how cheeky Binyavanga was when growing up.

“When he was little he did some really interesting things like, we didn’t have a weighing scale you know the kascale for pimaing that you find in the gym, we didn’t have that but we had a kitchen scale. Brilliant Ken put his head on it measured it, put his arm measured it and then added them all up and figured out how heavy he was,” his sister June said.

“You were so good at ordering us around to take care of ourselves and very very bad at listening to the same advice and we love you because you are love itself,” another sister Melissa said.

Binyavanga’s brother Jimmy explained how his late brother’s battle with illnesses taught him how to be a fighter in life.

He first suffered a stroke in November 2015 and in 2016 on World Aids Day, he revealed that he was HIV positive. He died on May 22, 2019.