Fresher stabbed to death as Jkuat battles with insecurity

Tabitha Muthoni, the first year student at Jkuat who was stabbed to death on February 07, 2019. PHOTO | COURTESY

A first-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) was stabbed to death on Thursday night as she resisted robbers.

Tabitha Muthoni was walking together with a friend near Segal Hotel at 8pm when they were confronted by thugs who demanded their mobile phones.

Tabitha put up a resistance while her friend complied. A confrontation ensued and Tabitha was stabbed on the neck before the thugs fled.

The stabbed student was rushed to Jkuat hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.

DEMONSTRATION

Students union officials have organised for a demonstration on Friday to protest insecurity at the institution.

In a notice, Jomo Kenyatta University Students Association (Jkusa) officials called on students to congregate at 9am for a peaceful demonstration to protest the murder.

“This is to inform all students that we will be having a peaceful demonstration in Juja Enviros. Following series of killings, most recent having been on 7th Feb 2019 at Segal Hotel,” the notice read.

In May, 2018, a student from the same institution was stabbed to death after he alighted in Juja from a meet-up with friends as he was headed to his house near the institution.