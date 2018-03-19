National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnstone Kavuludi addresses a press briefing on March 12, 2018. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chairman has Johnston Kavuludi has refuted media reports on the reduction of salaries for graduate and disabled police officers.

Mr Kavuludi on Monday said no pay cuts had been effected and that the commission is still carrying out an audit to determine salary levels for various ranks.

“Nobody has had pay cut but we are carrying a human resource audit and payroll to determine who has what it takes to receive a certain salary,” Mr Kavuludi told the media on Monday.

He made the remarks in Kitale town after a paying courtesy call to Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba.

Officers who have already received their March salaries — paid through the Kenya Police Sacco — told the Nation on Sunday that their take-home pay had significantly been reduced, in some cases by up to Sh26,000.

The adjustments, which have mainly affected graduate police officers and those disabled in the line of duty, were effected this month despite a court order directing the government not to implement the reviews by the NPSC.

Mr Kavuludi however said that the commission has not received any letter resignation from any officer over salary cut.

“We have not received any letter of resignation. That is a creation of media. Normally anyone desiring to resign will address a letter to the employer and I have confirmed with the CEO of NPSC and the Inspector General that no letter has been received,” he said.

He, however, revealed that the commission received a complaint from the Inspector General that some officers had not presented there diploma and degree certificates, but were already earning salaries as constables.

“These are the ones we said if they have been entered into the system illegally we would stop the payment until an audit is carried out by HR which is what we have started,” he added.