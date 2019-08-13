Fresh twist as Wendy’s mother admits to receiving money from ex-manager – VIDEO

The mother of contortionist Wendy Waeni has now come clean and admitted to receiving ‘small’ amount of money from her daughter’s former manager Joe Mwangi.

In an interview with Radio Jambo on Monday, Magdaline Syombua said Wendy’s former manager used to give her amounts of Sh20, 000.

“Walikuwa wanatembelea watu wakubwa wakubwa wanapata kile wanapata pale na mimi ananipatia kitu kidogo. Ananipatia kidogo kama elfu ishirini,” she said in an interview.

Ms Syombua quickly added that she tolerated Joe Mwangi’s role because she wanted a good future for her daughter.

SOCIAL MEDIA UPROAR

There has been a social media uproar since last week after Wendy appeared on the Jeff Koinange Live show where she claimed of being exploited by her former manager despite her global acclaim.

She claimed Mr Mwangi did not share the money generated from her talent.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has launched investigations into allegations.

Wendy and her mother live in a single room in Huruma, with her mother selling sweets and cigarettes to make ends meet.

In her Monday’s interview, Wendy’s mother revealed that Mr Mwangi contacted her after Wendy’s allegations and apologized for everything.

He allegedly wanted them to resolve the matter and continue working together.

Wendy and her mother are however not interested in working with him anymore.