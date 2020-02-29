Fred Omondi claims Raila owes him Sh300K since 2013

Comedian Fred Omondi has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of failing to pay him Sh300,000 that he has owed him since 2013.

Fred went on social media to lament how for seven years he has been trying to reach Mr Odinga to ask for his dues with no success.

Our efforts to reach Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango proved futile. He neither picked our phone calls nor responded to text messages sent to his phone in regards to the matter.

It all started in 2013 when the comedian says he was asked to be one of ODM’s masters of ceremony during their final submission rally for the general elections which was held at the Nyayo stadium.

Mr Odinga, then running on Cord Coalition ticket, lost in the ensuing general election to President Uhuru Kenyatta of then Jubilee Coalition.

He said he was not paid for his services and the last seven years have been hell on earth as he follows his dues.

“Hallo Baba. Am a Kenyan Artist. A Comedian, Mc, and Musician. This has nothing to do with Politics. Am just here for some small justice Baba, hope this finds you, because your people made sure I never reached you all these years whenever I demanded for what’s rightfully mine. @odingaraila Remember in 2013 when you ran for Presidency, your last rally was at Nyayo Stadium as H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta was at Uhuru Park, I was called upon to be part of ODM’s MCs that day alongside Dagoretti MP John Kiarie and Comedian Mdomo Baggy, @kiariejohn @__.mdomo.baggy__ who can confirm the same, and from the clips, you can also tell I was there working,” Fred Omondi wrote.

Any form of payment

The agreement was that he was to be paid Sh300,000 for his services but according to the comedian he is yet to receive any form of payment.

Since then, his efforts to reach the former Prime Minister have been futile. Most of the time he is blocked by people in Mr Odinga’s entourage.

“The agreement was Ksh.300,000 which I never received a coin to date. This picture above was the last time I saw you while performing @luofestival that was hosted by @jalangoo On this day I tried talking to you about it but your security made sure it was just a handshake, so I decided kutoa aibu na Orengo. I had just made a debut on @churchillshow and I was called upon because of my talent, which pays my bills, to Mc a political event. Most fellow artist adviced me not to do it because of political n tribal rifts, but I did it because my tribe is Kenya and also that’s what puts food on my table,” Fred Omondi explained.

He added: “It’s been seven years and the only proof I might have is the review of clips and my fellow MCs, because I was never paid and when I came to orange house I was told “Baba anapigania vitu kubwa, yangu ni ndogo” All am asking as a youth and an artist, nilipwe for my hustle. 7years down the line na hata staki interest, I just need what’s mine and as you say at the BBI rallies in the BBI report, “The youth will be given equal and ample opportunity to prosper” Baba how can I prosper na deni za Tala na fuliza😂, I know this was never brought to your attention so I hope this reaches you directly. To, Hon. Raila Odinga. From. Comedian Fred Omondi.”