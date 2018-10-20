PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

The rumours regarding five-star treatment accorded to Migori Governor Okoth Obado were debunked on Tuesday after a TV interview revealed his grim life behind bars

Governor Obado is being held at Industrial Area Remand Prison awaiting court’s ruling on his application for bail after he denied a charge of killing his 24 year-old lover Sharon Otieno.

On Tuesday afternoon, during a meeting with members of the parliamentary committee on security, a frail looking Obado was seen wearing casual clothes and being treated like other inmates awaiting trial.

A video of the meeting aired by K24 TV captured the governor mingling with other inmates, as he blamed his political rivals for linking him to the murder of Sharon Otieno.

‘MY ENEMIES FROM NYANZA’

“All Obado tools are now being used by my enemies from Nyanza. They are now going to funerals saying that after I have killed I now run to Jakom,” Obado was heard saying.

He added that he is innocent of the murder charge and will be vindicated in court.

“I believe I shouldn’t be here because I did nothing and nobody has said anything that is incriminating me in this (murder).”

The Migori Governor returns to court on Wednesday to hear JusticeJessie Lesiit’s ruling on his bail application

Obado is jointly charged with his his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero are jointly for the murder of Sharon and her seven-month-old foetus.

The governor has been in custody since September 22.