Four suspected gangsters shot dead in dawn gun fight with the police

Detectives on Sunday morning at around 4am gunned down four robbery-with-violence suspects during a shoot-out along Juja Road-BH Area.

Confirming the incident, DCI reported that two homemade pistols with several rounds of ammunition and four knives were recovered from the suspects.

According to the DCI, the gang had robbed two residents of Whitecastle and attempted to get away with their car.

One of the victims told the police that he was waiting for his gate to be opened when the gang attacked him.

He sustained a serious injuries on his head.

According to Nairobi police boss, Philip Ndolo, the victim raised the alarm that alerted police on patrol.

When the police caught up with the gang of six and ordered them to surrender they defied the orders and instead engaged the police in a shootout.

Two of the gang members managed to escape to Kosovo area but detectives are still on their trail.