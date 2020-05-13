Four suspected gangsters shot dead along Kangundo road

Four suspected gangsters were on Tuesday shot dead by police near Shell petrol station along Kangundo Road.

According to the police, the four are believed to operate from Kayole and Dandora.

Members of the public who identified one of the slain suspects said he used to operate a taxi in Kayole.

Buruburu OCPD Adamson Bungei, while confirming the incident, said the four could be linked to last month’s shooting in Umoja as well as a robbery in an M-Pesa shop in Ruiri Road and a supermarket raid on Katani Road.

“Our officers pursued the suspects and ordered the assailants to surrender but, instead, they opened fire on police who responded by gunning them down,” Bungei said.

Police recovered two mini-Ceska pistols and 14 rounds of ammunition from the slain suspects.

A police officer was also injured during the shoot out and is receiving treatment at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.