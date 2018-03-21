National Building Inspectorate officials oversee the demolition of the building in Zimmerman on March 21, 2018. PHOTO | LEONARD ONYANGO

A four-storey building in Zimmerman was demolished on Wednesday morning after developing cracks.

Tenants of the building, located near Co-operative Bank, had been evacuated earlier.

The demolition was carried out by National Building Inspectorate and Kenya Power under tight security.

National Building Inspectorate officials said the building is substandard and had developed cracks.

More to follow…



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus