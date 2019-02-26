Four diplomats hospitalized after accident involving multiple vehicles

Scene at Lukenya bridge where four African diplomats were involved in a road accident. PHOTO | COURTESY

Four diplomats have been admitted to Machakos Level 5 Hospital after they were involved in a serious road accident at Lukenya Bridge on Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The four – Zambia’s ambassador to Kenya Ms Brenda Mudenda, Botswana’s ambassador to Kenya Duke Lephoko, Joseph Guttu, Zambian high Commissioner to Kenya and Mr Kama Wasa Kaluwe (a Zambian diplomat) – sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash involving multiple vehicles.

Mr Guttu sustained a fractured right leg and bruises on the left hand; Mr Kaluwe also sustained a fractured right leg and abdomen injuries, Mr Lephoko had slight injuries on the left leg above the knee while Ms Mudenda complained of abdominal and chest pains.

All were rushed to Machakos Level 5 Hospital where they are being treated after being admitted in serious conditions.

According to an accident report by Kyumbi Police station, the accident occurred at about 5pm on Tuesday when the four diplomats were on their way to Nairobi from a meeting at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos County.

The accident was as a result of a collision of vehicles in the convoy with the diplomats which was being led by Police Constable Lawrence Kalume.

The crash occurred after the driver of a vehicle, which was coming from the opposite direction, failed to give way to the convoy resulting in the head-on-collision with a Toyota Prado belonging to the Zambian High commission.

The other diplomatic vehicles which were following the Toyota Prado carrying the Zambian ambassador from behind also lost control in the process colliding with another vehicle while another vehicle, a Toyota ISIS, rammed into the rear of an oncoming trailer.

Police said that both the truck driver and the driver of the Toyota escaped unhurt.

The diplomatic vehicles have been extensively damaged and have been towed to the police station awaiting inspection.