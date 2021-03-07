Four charged with armed robbery

the four suspects at Makadara law courts.PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Four youthful men allegedly caught red-handed by the police robbing a pedestrian in Huruma estate, Nairobi, were arraigned before Makadara law courts and charged with armed robbery.

They are Festus Ochieng, Zahikoline Vezenengwa, Jeremiah Ateka and Alex Kamani Mutuku.

They are accused of violently robbing David Njeru of his mobile phone worth Sh14,000 and injuring him while threatening to slaughter him with knives on March 3.

The suspects are also facing charges of trafficking with alternatives of possession of narcotics after they were found with bhang during a search at Huruma police station.

They were each charged with trafficking or possession of varied numbers of rolls of bhang – between eight and 11 rolls of bhang worth between Sh450 and 5050.

Njeru was walking home after alighting at Huruma corner stage at around 9pm when he was accosted by a group of about 15 young men who ordered him to surrender and follow their directives.

He raised an alarm and police officers on patrol responded and intercepted the armed men and arrested the four suspects.

The four denied the charges before chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

They were freed on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount each.

Hearing of their case starts on July 19.