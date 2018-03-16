Rescuers pull out a lorry that had been swept away by the swollen River Athi on March 15, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Four bodies were Friday morning retrieved from River Athi at Joska-Kamulu bridge on Kangundo Road following a heavy downpour.

The four are believed to have been swept away as they attempted to cross the swollen river.

Rescuers have also managed to retrieve a lorry swept away by the river as its driver attempted to cross the bridge. It is believed the occupants on board drowned.



