Rescuers pull out a lorry that had been swept away by the swollen River Athi on March 15, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE
Four bodies were Friday morning retrieved from River Athi at Joska-Kamulu bridge on Kangundo Road following a heavy downpour.
The four are believed to have been swept away as they attempted to cross the swollen river.
Rescuers have also managed to retrieve a lorry swept away by the river as its driver attempted to cross the bridge. It is believed the occupants on board drowned.
